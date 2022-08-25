The shares of cell therapy company Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) added more than 10% intraday to reach the highest level in more than a year after Cantor Fitzgerald cited positive readthroughs in the biotech’s upcoming presentation on lung cancer.

The presentation at CRI-ENCI-AACR Sixth International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference on Sep. 30 will likely include data from the Alaunos' (TCRT) ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial for TCR-engineered T-cell therapies in non-small cell lung cancer.

Ahead of a potential release of abstracts in late September, Cantor analyst Prakhar Agrawal argues that classifying TCRT’s abstract as a proffered talk at the event is a positive sign. In addition, Agrawal has favorable views on the mention of objective clinical response in the abstract’s title.

The analyst notes that the company dosed the first patient in the trial at the lowest dose and is now advancing with the second dose level.

“Net-Net: We view this update as a positive for TCRT, and we believe the stock may continue to advance into the catalyst in late Sep.,” he concluded.

TCRT’s rally comes on top of its more than 39% gain over the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.