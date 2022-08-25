Thematic ETFs saw inflows of $1.5B in July

Thematic exchange traded funds together recorded $1.51B in new capital flows through the course of July, per data produced from ETFGI. Still, the sector has seen a decline in total assets from the end of 2021.

July’s inflows marked 14 straight months of cash injections to the space. Thematic ETFs listed around the world now have year-to-date inflows that equal $22.69B as of the end of July.

Taking a broader view, thematic ETFs and ETPs have increased in assets under management by 7.2% from $225B billion at the end of June to $241B. While additional capital came in during July, the overall area, which includes ETFs and ETPs, has seen a 13.8% drop in assets under management in 2022. Total AUM went from $279B at year-end of 2021 to the current mark of $241B.

The decline in the overall marketplace in 2022 due to inflationary pressures has forced investors to get more secure in their investment decisions as they moved away from thematic flavors to more robust index tracking and dividend-based funds.

The thematic ETF landscape is a popular area, that covers market segments from cannabis to robotics, as well as cryptocurrencies, innovation, geographic regions, green energy along with many other silos.

Six example funds include the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ), ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB), and iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Year-to-date MJ is -46.6%, BOTZ -39.2%, BITO -54.1%, ARKK -53.4%, KWEB -16.3%, and ICLN +7.5%.

Aside from thematic ETFs, actively managed ETFs amassed $8.22B in net capital inflows throughout the course of July 2022.