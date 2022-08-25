Fed's George: 'More work' to do on inflation, we still don't know how high rates will go

Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said Thursday that there is "more work to be done" to curb inflation, as the rate of price increases still sits well above the central bank's target.

Speaking to CNBC from the Fed's economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, George added that policymakers don't yet know how high interest rates will need to go to get inflation under control.

"I don't think we know yet where [the terminal rate for interest rates] may have to settle out, but it will be higher than it is today for sure," she said.

George argued that the Fed rate will reach the peak of this cycle when the data shows "a pretty convincing deceleration in inflation."

The Kansas City Fed president stated that the ultimate goal for inflation was to get numbers back to the Fed's target of 2% growth. However, in the meantime, she'd want to see "at least three convincing months" of data showing a slowdown in price increases.

"We still have high inflation. We saw some easing in the July numbers, but I think it remains broad-based, so there is more work to be done," George said.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the Jackson Hole symposium at 10 AM ET on Friday. Market participants will parse Powell's remarks carefully for signs of the Fed's current stance on inflation and interest rates.

