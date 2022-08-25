TG Therapeutics announces peer-reviewed publication of multiple sclerosis phase 3 trials
Aug. 25, 2022 10:36 AM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor8 Comments
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) on Thursday said results from its two-part phase 3 trials evaluating its investigational monoclonal antibody ublituximab for the treatment of multiple sclerosis were published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
- TGTX stock +0.5% to $7.52 in morning trading.
- Ublituximab, a targeted B-cell therapy, showed significant reductions in risk of relapses, as well as reduction of active or new brain lesions, in the two-part late-stage trial, called ULTIMATE I and II.
- If approved, the therapy would be given as a 1-hour infusion every 6 months, following the first dose.
- The U.S. FDA and Europe's drug regulator are currently reviewing marketing applications for ublituximab for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults.
- The FDA is set to decide on the application by Dec. 28, 2022, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) had previously said.
Comments (8)