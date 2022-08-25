An initial group of firms that intend to become equity investors in Cboe Global Markets' (BATS:CBOE) digital business includes Robinhood (HOOD), Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Virtu Financial (VIRT), B2C2, DRW, GSR, Hidden Road, Jane Street, Jump Crypto, Optiver, IMC, and tastytrade, Cboe said Thursday.

"Through their equity ownership, each firm will directly benefit from the growth of ErisX and Cboe Digital and the close strategic and commercial alignment from day one," Cboe (CBOE) said in a statement.

The investors will take minority stakes that will support development of ErisX, an operator of a U.S.-based digital asset spot market, futures exchange and clearinghouse that will be renamed Cboe Digital. Its planned commercial partners include Fidelity Digital Assets, Galaxy Digital, NYDIG and Webull, among others.

As part of the plan, Cboe (CBOE) intends to form a Digital Advisory Committee comprised of equity and commercial partner firms. The committee will advise Cboe on the development of the ErisX spot and derivatives markets, and on the digital asset space in general.

Cboe (CBOE) acquired Eris Digital Holdings, an operator of a U.S.-based digital asset spot market, regulated futures exchange, and a regulated clearinghouse, on May 2, 2022.

Cboe (CBOE) shares have risen 0.6% in Thursday midmorning trading.

In July, Cboe (CBOE) boosted its 2022 net sales growth outlook after Q2 revenue beat consensus