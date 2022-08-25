NetApp rises after FQ1 results beat, positive guidance

Cloud-led, data-centric services company NetApp (NTAP) was trading ~9% higher pre-market after FQ1'23 earnings beat consensus and the company issued an improved earnings guidance for FQ2'23.

FQ1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.20 beats by $0.10, while revenue of $1.59B (+8.9% Y/Y) beats by $40M. The results were driven by broad-based demand across the company's portfolio and geographies.

"Strong execution yielded Q1 billings of $1.56B, up 13% Y/Y," CFO Mike Berry said during the company's earnings call.

For FQ2, net revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.595B to $1.745B ($1.66B consensus) and non-GAAP EPS between $1.28 and $1.38 ($1.32 consensus).

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 66% and 67%, while non-GAAP operating margin is likely to be ~23%.

The Q2 guidance assumes net interest expense of $5M and a share count of ~223M.

For FY23, net revenues are expected to grow in the range of 6% to 8% and non-GAAP EPS between $5.40 and $5.60 (vs. $5.42 consensus).

Non-GAAP gross margin is estimated to be in the range of 66% to 67%, considering elevated component costs and logistical expenses from supply constraints continue to weigh on product margins. Meanwhile, non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 23% to 24%.

NTAP sees incremental FX headwinds, and the FY23 guidance considers the FX issues, according to the earnings call.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, in-line with previous.

