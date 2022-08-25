Markets defy lackluster results for aerospace and defense stocks, Bank of America says

Investors are generally reacting favorably to a sluggish Q2 quarter for aerospace and defense stocks amid growth opportunities from U.S. and international customers, Bank of America said in a research note Thursday.

The bank forecast that labor-market constraints hindering productivity will continue to dog companies. Workers have become scarcer as U.S. unemployment falls to pre-pandemic levels. Management at many companies said they expect these constraints to ease in the coming quarters, Bank of America said.

There were also signs of optimism among investors as companies reported results for their June quarter. Fewer than half of stocks the bank covers - 17 out of 36 – closed lower on the day they reported earnings, and only 10 were down a week later, Bank of America said.

Northrop Grumman (NOC), Embraer (ERJ), Bombardier (BBD.B:CA) (BBD.A:CA) and L3Harris (LHX) stood out for handling supply-chain constraints that have prevented many companies from obtaining parts used in manufacturing, Bank of America said.

Meanwhile, BofA said companies with exposure to the commercial-aircraft industry have benefited from a recovery in demand from airlines that are bouncing back from the pandemic’s negative effect on travel.

The bank added that Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) resumption of deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner after a 15-month suspension due to production defects also is positive for the industry.

The most common reasons that aerospace and defense companies cited for their lackluster performance during the June quarter were supply-chain disruptions, labor constraints, inflation, cost of materials and outlay delays, Bank of America said.

The bank predicted that companies will also continue to have difficulty finding good workers, and that chief human resources officers “should be executing on labor constraints.”

Seeking Alpha contributor Valkyrie Trading Society has a Hold rating on the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) because of supply-chain difficulties in the industry.