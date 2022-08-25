Titan Machinery scales 6.7% on raising FY23 guidance
Aug. 25, 2022 11:16 AM ETTitan Machinery Inc. (TITN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) shows a jump of 32% in revenue to $496.5M, beats consensus by $56.73M.
- Segment-wise revenue: Agriculture $349M vs. $219.4M prior; Construction $70M vs. $80.9M; International $77.6M vs. $77.3M.
- Gross profit was $102.7M, compared to $75M previous year.
- Gross profit margin primarily increased due to stronger equipment margins, which were partially offset by revenue mix.
- Company generated $40.2M in adjusted EBITDA, compared to $23.5M
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats consensus by $0.40.
- Guidance FY 2023: raised EPS range of $3.70-$4.00 vs consensus of $3.18 from the prior guidance range of $2.85-$3.15
- Stock has Quant rating of Strong Buy with 4.81 rating and gives highest marks to momentum and revisions.
- Stock rose 6.5% by the end of Thursday.
- Previously: Titan Machinery Non-GAAP EPS of $1.10 beats by $0.40, revenue of $496.5M beats by $56.73M, raises FY earning guidance (Aug. 25)
Comments