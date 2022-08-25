Philadelphia Fed's Harker wants policy rate above 3.4% followed by pause

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Thursday that he wants to see the central bank's overnight benchmark lending rate reaching 3.4% followed by a potential pause.

That implies a 50-basis-point interest-rate increase in September, and then two 25-bp hikes by the end of 2022. By comparison, markets are now hedging for a more aggressive 75-bp move at the Federal Open Market Committee's September 21 gathering.

Speaking to CNBC, Harker argued that 50bps "would still be a substantial move," but he hasn't yet decided on whether the Fed funds rate should be lifted by 50bps or 75bps at the upcoming FOMC meeting.

Note that the Fed's current target rate range is 2.25%-2.50%, which is about the same level that Harker believes the Fed's policy rate would neither stimulate nor hamper demand in the medium to long-term, aka the neutral rate.

All in all, "I want to see the next inflation reading before deciding on September," Harker told CNBC. Consumer price inflation appeared to have potentially peaked in June after coming in flat in July, though still hovering around a four-decade high.

If inflation continues to be stubbornly high, though, further rate increases will be necessary, Harker said, noting that he doesn't see a sustained risk of recession. "We need to get to restrictive stance, which we'll be by year end."

Earlier, Bostic made similar remarks about being on the fence between a 50bp and 75bp rate increase.