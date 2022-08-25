Lantheus Holdings a buy at B Riley on growth spurred by approval of imaging agent
Aug. 25, 2022 11:16 AM ETLantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments
- B Riley has resumed coverage of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) with a buy citing the company's growth trajectory due to the the launch of Pylarify, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeting positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent.
- The firm has a $102 price target (23% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Yuan Zhi noted that Definity, am ultrasound contrast agent, has ~80% market share and generated sales of $121M in 1H22. Pylarify had sales of $223M in the half.
- He added that Lantheus (LNTH) recently raised its revenue guidance for the year.
- "Although being agnostic to the particular imaging agent used, the main differentiation factor between approved agents is availability, and this is where we believe LNTH shows a distinct advantage over competing agents," Zhi said in regards to Pylarify.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Lantheus (LNTH) as a strong buy.
Comments (6)