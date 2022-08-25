Lantheus Holdings a buy at B Riley on growth spurred by approval of imaging agent

Aug. 25, 2022

  • B Riley has resumed coverage of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) with a buy citing the company's growth trajectory due to the the launch of Pylarify, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeting positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent.
  • The firm has a $102 price target (23% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Yuan Zhi noted that Definity, am ultrasound contrast agent, has ~80% market share and generated sales of $121M in 1H22. Pylarify had sales of $223M in the half.
  • He added that Lantheus (LNTH) recently raised its revenue guidance for the year.
  • "Although being agnostic to the particular imaging agent used, the main differentiation factor between approved agents is availability, and this is where we believe LNTH shows a distinct advantage over competing agents," Zhi said in regards to Pylarify.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Lantheus (LNTH) as a strong buy.

