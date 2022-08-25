Vinci Partners announces R$360M capital raise for agribusines strategy

Aug. 25, 2022 11:05 AM ETVinci Partners Investments Ltd. (VINP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) has announced the closing of a R$360M public offer for “Vinci Crédito Agro Fiagro Imobiliário”, the first fund in Vinci’s agribusiness strategy.
  • VICA is Vinci Partners’ first product within the scope of the joint venture with Chrimata, an investment company focused on the sector, announced in May 2021.
  • The Fund focuses on bilateral senior secured credit transactions, originated and structured in-house.
  • “This capital raise marks a solid start to our new agribusiness strategy, reaching the hard cap of this fundraising round backed by sizeable demand from investors in a challenging market environment." said Leandro Bousquet, partner, and Head of Real Estate.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.