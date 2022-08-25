Vinci Partners announces R$360M capital raise for agribusines strategy
- Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) has announced the closing of a R$360M public offer for “Vinci Crédito Agro Fiagro Imobiliário”, the first fund in Vinci’s agribusiness strategy.
- VICA is Vinci Partners’ first product within the scope of the joint venture with Chrimata, an investment company focused on the sector, announced in May 2021.
- The Fund focuses on bilateral senior secured credit transactions, originated and structured in-house.
- “This capital raise marks a solid start to our new agribusiness strategy, reaching the hard cap of this fundraising round backed by sizeable demand from investors in a challenging market environment." said Leandro Bousquet, partner, and Head of Real Estate.
