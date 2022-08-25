Evolva Holding SA reports 1H results

Aug. 25, 2022 11:12 AM ETEvolva Holding SA (ELVAF)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
  • Evolva Holding SA (OTC:ELVAF): 1H Revenue of CHF8.1M (+26.6% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EBIT of CHF -11.9 milion and adjusted EBITDA of CHF -7.5 million
  • Outlook
  • Ongoing positive business momentum
  • Revenue growth of 50% at constant currencies to CHF 15 million in 2022 expected, with positive double-digit gross contribution margin.
  • Evolva aims to achieve an annual revenue growth of 40-60% in the coming years and targets to reach a revenue level of CHF 45-50 million with EBITDA and cash break-even in 2025.
  • Press Release

