Lancaster Colony rallies after double-digit growth in foodservice revenue impresses investors
Aug. 25, 2022 11:13 AM ETLancaster Colony Corporation (LANC)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) stock rose 11% on Thursday after the company reported beat on both lines in its fourth quarter earnings results.
- Revenue of $452.41M (+17.3% Y/Y) beat estimates by $36.88M.
- By Segment: Retail segment net sales grew 8.8% to $233.1M with volume down 2%; Foodservice segment's sales increased 28.1% to $219.3M while volume rose 2%.
- "Advance customer orders ahead of our ERP go-live accounted for an estimated $25 million in incremental net sales in the fourth quarter, of which approximately $11 million was Retail and the remaining $14 million Foodservice," report.
- Gross profit increased 1.8% to record $98.4M; Gross profit margin was 21.8%, down 330 basis points compared to prior year quarter; however, gross profit margin rose 480 basis points on sequential basis when compared with third quarter.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.35 beat consensus by $0.55.
- Forward Looking Statement: "Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, our Retail sales will benefit from another round of pricing on our dressing and sauce products that took effect in early August. We expect continued growth from our licensing program behind new items, but Retail sales volumes will also face offsets from consumer demand elasticity and the ongoing impact of fiscal 2022 rationalization initiatives for some of our low-margin products. In Foodservice, we expect sales volumes to be led by growth from select quick-service restaurant customers in our mix of national chain restaurant accounts while the external factors of a slowing economy and changes in consumer sentiment may dampen demand," said CEO David A. Ciesinski.
- Seeking Alpha contributor concluded Hold rating on LANC stating: "Dividend investors can consider a position since the company has proven to be able to increase dividend payout consistently for more than 50 years."
