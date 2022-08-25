Grab stock slides as GMV growth expected to slowdown in second half

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares dropped ~13% on Thursday after the Singaporean tech firm said that it expected slower GMV growth for the second half and narrowed its full-year revenue outlook to the upper end of previously announced range.

The firm generated earnings per share of -$0.15 in the second quarter of 2022 that fell short of Wall Street estimates. Revenue reached an all time high of $321M (+79.3% Y/Y), beating estimates and driven by strong growth in mobility and deliveries revenue.

Total GMV grew 30% Y/Y, driven by a recovery in the mobility segment and continued growth in deliveries. Monthly Transacting User (MTUs) also surged 12% to 32.6M.

Adjusted EBITDA margins improved sequentially by 136 basis points from negative 6.0% in the first quarter of 2022 to negative 4.6%, driven by ongoing efforts to optimize incentive spend.

CFO Peter Oey said, "In the quarter, we took action to streamline our organizational cost structure. We optimized our fixed costs, shut unprofitable lines of business and continued to taper incentives as a percentage of GMV. As such, we are pulling forward our breakeven timelines for our core food and overall deliveries segment and narrowing our 2022 revenue guide to the upper end of our previously announced range. In the second half, we see slower GMV growth but an improvement in EBITDA compared to the first half due to our cost measures and strategies for growing sustainably."

GMV is estimated to grow 21% to 25% year-over-year, compared to 30% to 35% previously, while revenue is expected between $1.25B to $1.3B (consensus: $1.25B), at the higher end of the previously announced guidance range of $1.2B to $1.3B.