Bidi Vapor's products distributor Kaival Brands rises 14% after court case win against FDA
Aug. 25, 2022 11:22 AM ETKaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Shares of micro-cap company Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL), which distributes vaping products from U.S.-based Bidi Vapor, gained 14% to $1.51 in Thursday morning trading, after Bidi won a court case against the U.S. FDA.
- KAVL stock had earlier climbed as much as 36.4% to $1.8.
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled 2-1 in Bidi Vapor’s favor and set aside the U.S. FDA's order denying premarket tobacco product applications for Bidi's non-tobacco flavored BIDI Sticks product, KAVL said in a statement.
- The court said that the FDA had failed to consider the relevant marketing and sales-access-restrictions plans included in Bidi’s comprehensive applications.
- KAVL said the court held that the FDA’s marketing denial order issued against Bidi's devices was “arbitrary and capricious.”
Comments