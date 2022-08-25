Bidi Vapor's products distributor Kaival Brands rises 14% after court case win against FDA

Aug. 25, 2022 11:22 AM ETKaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer. Cinematic Shot of Dramatic Not Guilty Verdict. Close-up Shot.

gorodenkoff

  • Shares of micro-cap company Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL), which distributes vaping products from U.S.-based Bidi Vapor, gained 14% to $1.51 in Thursday morning trading, after Bidi won a court case against the U.S. FDA.
  • KAVL stock had earlier climbed as much as 36.4% to $1.8.
  • The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit ruled 2-1 in Bidi Vapor’s favor and set aside the U.S. FDA's order denying premarket tobacco product applications for Bidi's non-tobacco flavored BIDI Sticks product, KAVL said in a statement.
  • The court said that the FDA had failed to consider the relevant marketing and sales-access-restrictions plans included in Bidi’s comprehensive applications.
  • KAVL said the court held that the FDA’s marketing denial order issued against Bidi's devices was “arbitrary and capricious.”

