Warner Bros. Discovery cuts more jobs in Europe amid original phase-out
Aug. 25, 2022 11:22 AM ET By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- More job cuts are coming to Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) amid an ongoing phase-out of original content previously destined for HBO Max.
- The company is cutting 29 positions in Europe, including key programming executives, over the coming 15 months.
- Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) will continue to invest in local commissions and acquisitions, but original programming duties will be handled by Europe's local linear and streaming teams, and no commissions will be made purely for streaming, Deadline Hollywood reported.
- Executives will cycle out of the company as their current projects wrap, but no new program development will take place.
- The news isn't a big surprise as major cuts arrive following the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (and the $3B in cost savings that CEO David Zaslav is seeking post-merger). Earlier, the company was reported to shed some 70 jobs as it shut down the reality programming unit at HBO Max.
