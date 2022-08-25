JinkoSolar Holding Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 25, 2022 11:28 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 26th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.27B (+84.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JKS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Total shipments for the quarter is expected to be in the range of 8.5 GW to 9.5 GW.
- The company has reported mixed Q1 results.
- Stock gained around 25% on YTD basis.
