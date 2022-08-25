EDAP stock rises 11% as Q2 revenue soars on HIFU business growth

EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) stock rose +11% on Aug. 25 after Q2 results beat analysts' estimates.

The French medical device maker's total revenues grew +20.28% Y/Y to ~$14.97M. In Euros the revenue was €14.15M, increasing +36.72% Y/Y.

Revenue from HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) business increased +33.33% Y/Y to $3.2M; +49.3% for revenue in euros.

"The measured investments that we continue to make in our US team and infrastructure continue to bear fruit as HIFU, and specifically Focal One, becomes integral to the modern prostate cancer treatment paradigm," said EDAP's Chairman and CEO Marc Oczachowski.

Total revenue in the LITHO business grew +40.74% Y/Y to $3.8M; +55.7% in euro revenue.

Meanwhile, revenue from the Distribution business increased +10.96% to $8.1M; +25.5% in euro revenue.

Q2 net income was $1.93M, compared to a net loss of -$509K in Q2 2021.

Operating expenses were $7.01M, compared to $5.58M in Q2 2021.

The company noted that the Focal One HIFU reimbursement was raised to urology APC Level 6 from Level 5 under CMS' proposed Outpatient Prospective Payment System rule for calendar year 2023.

"It is difficult to overstate the positive impact such a change would have on expanding patient procedure access should the increase stand in the final rule, which we expect to be published in November. We are very pleased with this proposed increase to hospital reimbursement and believe it more accurately reflects the significant clinical value that HIFU brings to the urology suite," said EDAP U.S. CEO Ryan Rhodes.