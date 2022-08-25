INVO Bioscience launches INVOcell in Malaysia
Aug. 25, 2022 11:33 AM ETINVO Bioscience, Inc. (INVO)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) said that Advanced Reproductive Centre, Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM), based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is making its INVOcell medical device for intravaginal culture (IVC) procedures available to patients.
- (INVO) is trading 6.1% higher.
- The move follows the completion of the first IVC case in the country recently with data presented at the Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Malaysia where it was awarded a prize as a new and innovative fertility treatment.
- The company said HCTM will start offering IVC both in their public and private sectors with an expectation to complete a number of cycles by the end of 2022.
