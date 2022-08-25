Life science tool makers, Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO), Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH), and IQVIA Holdings (IQV) traded higher in the early morning hours Thursday after Credit Suisse categorized the three stocks as top picks in its coverage for life science tool makers.

Initiating coverage on Bio-Rad (BIO), the analysts Dan Leonard and Lu Li handed the Hercules, California-based company an Outperform recommendation citing its prospects in margin expansion and the opportunity in digital PCR, the third generation of PCR technology.

BIO, founded in 1952, is positioned to fully realize the benefits from its largest ever restructuring drive in 2023, the duo noted, forecasting over 100bps annual EBIT margin expansion for the company in 2023 – 25, a bigger improvement than most of its peers.

With new entrants validating the opportunity in dPCR, where BIO holds 80% market share for products, "BioRad's portfolio breadth and continued investment should enable it to sustain market leadership," the analysts wrote with a $715 per share target for the stock.

Starting coverage on Bio-Techne (TECH) with an Outperform rating, Leonard and Li highlight the company's expansive product offerings for immunology research, where it is likely to sustain high-single-digit-plus growth for proteins and antibodies despite a decline in biotech spending.

TECH's analytical instruments business which has increased sales from ~$60M in FY14 to ~$245M in FY22 through organic and inorganic growth, is in the early stages of its expansion, the analysts added, with a $465 per share target for the stock.

Noting an industry full of exciting technologies, Leonard and Li wrote that "smaller targets can move the needle for Bio-Techne." They also highlighted management's recent remarks in the earnings call that "this is going to be a good year for shopping."

Issuing an Outperform rating and a $300 per share target on IQVIA (IQV), the analysts cited the company's strong bookings in 2018-19 and the lag between revenue and booking, which has exacerbated during COVID-19.

Even amid a drop in large COVID studies, "we believe IQVIA can accelerate clinical research sales growth to industry-leading levels merely by farming its existing backlog," Leonard and Li added, with a $300 per share target on the stock.

They note that the pre-revenue emerging biotech companies, where there is a slowdown in activities this year, only make up a small contribution to the company's topline.

Last month, UBS listed IQV as a top conviction idea in healthcare, citing emerging trends among contract research organizations.