John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock gains as increased sales volume drives strong results

Aug. 25, 2022 11:58 AM ETJohn B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

Hand with packaging of almond nuts in store

sergeyryzhov/iStock via Getty Images

  • John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) stock rose to a near 4-month high on Thursday after the snack food manufacturer reported strong Q4 results helped by higher sales volume.
  • JBSS reported Q4 EPS of $1.50 vs. $1.07 in Q4 2021, helped by increased sales volume and manufacturing efficiencies.
  • Net sales rose 24.7% Y/Y to $257.7M, driven by a 12.5% increase in weighted average sales price per pound and a 10.9% increase in sales volume (defined as pounds sold to customers).
  • Excluding estimated impact of the extra week in Q4, net sales rose ~16% and sales volume grew ~3%.
  • Gross profit margin fell to 21.8% of net sales from 22.6% in Q4 2021 due to higher acquisition costs for peanuts, all major tree nuts, dried fruit, and other input costs.
  • Value of total inventories at the end of Q4 increased $56.9M or 38.4% Y/Y due to higher commodity acquisition costs for raw nut and dried fruit input stocks, and higher quantities of finished goods at year-end.
  • Weighted average cost per pound of raw nut and dried fruit input stocks on hand at year-end rose 39.7% due to higher commodity acquisition costs.
  • "We are starting to see volume contraction in response to higher retail selling prices, which may impact our results in fiscal 2023," said CEO Jeffrey Sanfilippo.
  • Shares of JBSS declined 8.3% YTD.

