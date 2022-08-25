Guess shows mixed results on Q2 earnings and guides FY 2023 revenue growth at 1.5%
Aug. 25, 2022 12:24 PM ETGESBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Guess (GES) Q2 shows $643M revenue, marginal growth of 2.3% from previous year, beating consensus by $13.48M.
- Americas retail revenues decreased 2% with retail comp sales, including e-commerce, decreased 6% and 5% in constant currency.
- Americas Wholesale revenues increased 1% in U.S. dollars and 2% in constant currency.
- Europe revenues increased 4% in U.S. dollars and 21% in constant currency with Retail comp sales, including e-commerce, decreased 4% in U.S. dollars and increased 10% in constant currency.
- Asia revenues increased 3% in U.S. dollars and 15% in constant currency with retail comp sales, including e-commerce, decreased 2% in U.S. dollars and increased 10% in constant currency.
- Licensing revenues increased 13%.
- Operating margin segment-wsie: Americas decreased 3.2% to 22.8%; Europe decreased 5.6% to 10.3%; Asia increased 3.4% to negative 6.7%; Licensing segment decreased 6.3% to 85.6%.
- Company recorded GAAP net earnings of $24M, a 60.8% decrease from $61.1M previous year
- CEO Carlos Alberini commented, “For the second half of the year, we have adjusted our outlook to reflect our current trends and the impact of existing macro-economic headwinds, including currency. We have a strong team and we continue to manage our business with discipline, focusing on what we can control. We remain confident in our long term opportunities to grow and leverage the power of our highly diversified business model and our strong brand momentum.”
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.39 misses consensus by $0.02.
- Expects FY 2023 revenue growth of about 1.5% in U.S. Dollars, 9.5% in Constant Currency (consensus revenue of $2.63B), and GAAP and adjusted operating margins of 9.7% and 10.0%, respectively; expects GAAP EPS of $2.11 and adjusted EPS of $2.65 vs. consensus estimate $2.53
- Contributor commentary on the stock: 'The Q2 retail earnings season has been robust, and all signs suggest back-to-school spending kept up the momentum.'
- Stock has a Quant rating of Hold with highest factor grades given to growth.
- Stock declined 3.7% on Thursday.
