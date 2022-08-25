Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +1.6% in Thursday's trading to an all-time intraday high $298.17, which Bloomberg credits in part to speculation of increased lithium demand after Goldman Sachs upgraded lithium-ion battery maker Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) to Buy on anticipated benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Shares of other lithium producers (LIT) opened higher but have turned mixed: (LTHM) +1.4%, (SQM) +1.2%, (QS) +0.6%, (LAC) -0.1%, (PLL) -1.8%.

Freyr Battery (FREY), whose planned 35 GWh gigafactory would be the largest in the U.S. outside of dedicated EV battery plants, +15.5% for its biggest gain since February 2021.

Albemarle (ALB) "is a cash machine at current lithium prices and is moving as fast as it can to bring on new capacity," Gary Gambino writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.