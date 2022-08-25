Albemarle rallies to record high as lithium miners follow Freyr upgrade

Aug. 25, 2022 11:57 AM ETAlbemarle Corporation (ALB), FREYSQM, LAC, LIT, PLL, LTHM, QSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor25 Comments

Battery

alengo/E+ via Getty Images

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +1.6% in Thursday's trading to an all-time intraday high $298.17, which Bloomberg credits in part to speculation of increased lithium demand after Goldman Sachs upgraded lithium-ion battery maker Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) to Buy on anticipated benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Shares of other lithium producers (LIT) opened higher but have turned mixed: (LTHM) +1.4%, (SQM) +1.2%, (QS) +0.6%, (LAC) -0.1%, (PLL) -1.8%.

Freyr Battery (FREY), whose planned 35 GWh gigafactory would be the largest in the U.S. outside of dedicated EV battery plants, +15.5% for its biggest gain since February 2021.

Albemarle (ALB) "is a cash machine at current lithium prices and is moving as fast as it can to bring on new capacity," Gary Gambino writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments (25)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.