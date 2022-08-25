Shares of generic drugmaker Lannett fall after wider Q4 loss, decrease in net sales

Aug. 25, 2022 12:11 PM ETLannett Company, Inc. (LCI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Medicine Pills

ShutterWorx

  • Shares of micro-cap generic drugmaker Lannett (NYSE:LCI) fell as much as 6.4% to $0.56 in Thursday mid-day trading, after it reported a wider Q4 adjusted loss and a 30% fall in revenue.
  • LCI after-hours on Wednesday posted Q4 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.44 compared to -$0.19 a year ago, and net sales of $74.19M versus $106M last year.
  • The company also said it expects adj. net sales of $275M to $300M for fiscal year 2023. The consensus revenue estimate is $290.40M.
  • Trevose, Pa.-based LCI was founded in 1942 and has a portfolio of over 100 generic pharmaceutical drugs and medicines, including products such as hepatitis B treatment lamivudine, anxiety treatment diazepam, and cholesterol treatment fluvastatin.
  • The fall in quarterly net sales was due to product rationalization efforts, LCI CFO John Kozlowski said on the earnings conference call.
  • The company is hoping to tap a major revenue market with an insulin biosimilar with a potential launch in H1 2024.
  • The generic drugs market has been recently affected by pricing pressures, particularly in the U.S.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.