The Federal Communications Commission has shared responses it's received from U.S. mobile carriers on how they handle sensitive location data, and is launching a new investigation into the carriers' compliance with related rules.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel published responses from 15 carriers, notably including Verizon (NYSE:VZ), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), AT&T (NYSE:T), Dish Wireless (NASDAQ:DISH), U.S. Cellular (USM) and more.

The companies were responding to a call for information about data retention and data privacy policies and practices.

“Our mobile phones know a lot about us. That means carriers know who we are, who we call, and where we are at any given moment," Rosenworcel said. "This information and geolocation data is really sensitive. It’s a record of where we’ve been and who we are. That’s why the FCC is taking steps to ensure this data is protected."

The agency's Enforcement Bureau will look into compliance on rules requiring full disclosure on geolocation data, and the FCC says it's making it easier for consumer to file complaints "so we can take action under the law."