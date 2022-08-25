First Wave BioPharma announces 1-for-30 reverse stock split
Aug. 25, 2022 12:13 PM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Clinical-stage biotech First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) announced that when the market opens on Friday, the company’s common stock would start trading on a split-adjusted basis following a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
- Accordingly, every 30 shares of FWBI’s issued and outstanding common stock will convert to one such unit with no decline in the company’s authorized shares of common stock and no change in the par value of shares.
- Following the reverse stock split, the number of shares of FWBI’s common stock will drop to ~1.4M from ~42M.
- The decision comes with the approval of the company’s shareholders, who during the annual shareholder meeting today permitted the management to amend FWBI’s Certificate of Incorporation, reflecting a reverse stock split in the range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-40.
- Amid multiple capital raises, FWBI stock has lost over 97% during the past 12 months, as shown in this graph.
Comments (1)