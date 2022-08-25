Actinium started at buy at B Riley on bone marrow transplant conditioning therapy

Aug. 25, 2022 12:22 PM ETActinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ATNM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy

  • B Riley has started Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) at buy due to the company's targeted radiopharmaceuticals platform, AWE, for bone marrow transplant conditioning.
  • The firm has a $16 price target (~159% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Yuan Zhi said that Iomab-B, the company's lead asset, is an Iodine-131 labeled, CD45 targeted antibody for delivering myeloablative radiation to bone marrow. It is intended to be given prior to a bone marrow transplant.
  • Zhi projects $360M in peak net sales of the product, which will initially be used in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
  • He added that Actinium (ATNM) could see additional upside if Iomab-B is approved in other indications that require a bone marrow transplant.
  • "We believe the market potential for Iomab-B conditioning is underappreciated and would be buyers ahead of pivotal Phase III SIERRA's top-line readout in r/r AML guided for 4Q22," Zhi wrote.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Actinium (ATNM) as a hold with high grades for growth and momentum.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.