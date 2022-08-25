Actinium started at buy at B Riley on bone marrow transplant conditioning therapy
Aug. 25, 2022
- B Riley has started Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) at buy due to the company's targeted radiopharmaceuticals platform, AWE, for bone marrow transplant conditioning.
- The firm has a $16 price target (~159% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Yuan Zhi said that Iomab-B, the company's lead asset, is an Iodine-131 labeled, CD45 targeted antibody for delivering myeloablative radiation to bone marrow. It is intended to be given prior to a bone marrow transplant.
- Zhi projects $360M in peak net sales of the product, which will initially be used in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- He added that Actinium (ATNM) could see additional upside if Iomab-B is approved in other indications that require a bone marrow transplant.
- "We believe the market potential for Iomab-B conditioning is underappreciated and would be buyers ahead of pivotal Phase III SIERRA's top-line readout in r/r AML guided for 4Q22," Zhi wrote.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Actinium (ATNM) as a hold with high grades for growth and momentum.
