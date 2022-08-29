Macy’s ticked up on earnings but remains 30% lower for the year. Is it a buy here?

Aug. 29, 2022 2:58 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M)JWN, KSS, DDSBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Last week, Macy’s (NYSE:M) reassured investors with a Street-beating earnings report, despite admitting that it faced challenges for the rest of the year. However, shares remain mired in the red for 2022 as a whole, amid concerns about inventory issues, inflationary pressures and the potential for an eventual recession.

Can M shake off worries about the overall retail space and present a buying opportunity?

What Does Macy's Q2 Earnings Report Show?

Macy’s delivered a mixed Q2 report card. The retailer topped estimates for its latest quarter but cut its outlook for the full year.

For Q2, the department store chain reported EPS of $1.00, which surpassed estimates by $0.12. M also beat on revenue by $100M, delivering a top-line figure of $5.6B. This was down about 1% from last year's total. 

Looking ahead, Macy’s cut its net sales forecasts to $24.34B to $24.58B. Previously, the firm had projected $24.46B to $24.7B. Analysts had already predicted a readjustment, with a consensus revenue estimate around $24.4B.

On the earnings side, M predicted adjusted diluted EPS of $4.00 to $4.20. This forecast was down from the previous range of $4.53 to $4.95 and below the $4.58 anticipated by analysts.

Shares of the retailer edged higher following the release of the quarterly results, even with the cautious forecast. The stock rose 1.5% in the session following the report. 

Even with the recent tick up, shares remain sharply lower for the year. M has dropped more than 30% for 2022. The stock was trading around $18.20 in Monday's midday action, off a 52-week low of $15.85. Shares reached a 52-week high of $37.95 in November.

Macy’s is not the only department store retailer to find itself in the red in 2022. Shares of Kohl’s (KSS) has fallen more than 40% since the end of 2021 and Nordstrom (JWN) has declined about 25%. Dillard’s (DDS), on the other hand, has popped about 20% this year, thanks to an upswing since the middle of July.

Is M a Buy?

Wall Street has a cautious outlook on Macy's (M). Of the 17 analysts polled by Seeking Alpha, nine have labeled the stock as a Hold. Meanwhile, three experts tagged M as a Strong Buy and two view the stock as a Buy.

Looking at the bearish case, one analyst classified Macy’s as a Strong Sell. Two others placed the retailer as a Sell.

One company in particular that sees upside in Macy’s is Evercore ISI. Evercore ISI thinks that Macy’s still has +50% upside with occasion-based shopping still seen as strong.

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Ratings takes a cautious stance on the stock, as the system of grading quantitative information place Macy’s as a Hold. The stock gets an A- for valuation, growth and profitability. However, this is mitigated by a D for momentum.

See a breakdown below:

On the bullish side of the equation, Seeking Alpha contributor Enterprising Investors views Macy’s as a Strong Buy, arguing that the market significantly undervalues Macy's on the possible effects of a recession. The company proved it can manage recessions in 2009 and 2020, the analyst said.

DM Martins Research, another Seeking Alpha contributor, is a little more reserved. The analyst acknowledged that in its latest earnings report its sales and comps held up well but pointed out that margins took a hit due to inventory issues and pricing challenges. Therefore, due to the unpredictability around M, DM Martins Research maintains a hold rating on the stock.

Comments

