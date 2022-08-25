Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) stock rose ~6% on Aug. 25 after the company raised its fiscal year 2023 outlook despite Q2 results missing analysts' estimates.

Net sales for Q2 ended July 30, declined -6.3% Y/Y to ~$392.81M.

The company said comparable sales decreased -9.2% Y/Y. Brick and mortar comparable sales declined -11.9% while e-commerce sales grew +8.3% Y/Y.

Hibbett noted that e-commerce represented 15.2% of total net sales for Q2, compared to 13.1% in Q2 2021.

Q2 gross margin was 34.4% of net sales, compared to 39.0% in the prior year period.

The company noted that the declined was due to lower average product margin, increased freight and transportation cost and deleverage of store occupancy.

Net income declined to $24.71M, compared to $46.7M in Q2 2021.

The company said it opened we opened 12 net new stores in Q2, bringing the store base to 1,117 in 36 states.

As of July 30, cash and cash equivalents were $28.4M and $88.5M outstanding debt.

In Q2 Hibbett bought back ~145.2K common shares for ~ $7M. The company also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 leading to a cash outlay of $3.2M.

Fiscal 2023 Outlook:

"Looking ahead, we believe we are well-positioned as we enter the second half of the year. Inventory was well positioned at the end of the second quarter resulting in favorable sales trends for the back-to-school shopping season, and we anticipate continued improvement from a supply chain standpoint," said President and CEO Mike Longo.

Hibbett expects total net sales to increase in the low-single digit range in dollars Y/Y (previously relatively flat Y/Y); (Consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B, -1.95% Y/Y). This implies that comparable sales are expected to be in the range of flat to positive low-single digits for the full year (previously negative low-single digits).

"We currently expect year-over-year sales growth in the third and fourth quarters, which will result in a return to better leverage of fixed costs. New store openings remain on track," commented Longo.

The company added that full year brick and mortar comparable sales are expected to be in the flat to positive low-single digit range (previously negative low-single digit range) while full year e-commerce revenue growth is expected to be in the positive high-single digit range (positive mid-single digit range).

The company maintained its GAAP EPS outlook and expects it to be between $9.75 and $10.50.