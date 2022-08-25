Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) +2.2% in Thursday's trading after reporting strong gains in H1 profit, driven by higher metal prices and increased production.

The South African miner said H1 net profit rose 31% Y/Y to $509.7M from $387.4M in the year-earlier period, and headline earnings of $0.58/share jumped from $0.45/share a year ago.

H1 attributable group production rose 9% Y/Y to 1.2M gold equivalent oz from 1.1M GEO and in line with guidance given earlier this month, while the company's averaged realized gold price increased 3% in the period; H1 all-in sustaining costs rose 6% Y/Y due mostly to higher fuel prices.

Gold Fields (GFI) declared an interim dividend of 3 rand/share (~$0.18), compared to 2.1 rand/share for the prior-year period.

Gold Fields (GFI) CEO Chris Griffith told Bloomberg he is receiving more positive investor feedback on its planned acquisition of Yamana Gold after initial concerns it was paying too much.