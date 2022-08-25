Box (BOX) is trading ~5% lower, although FQ2 results were strong and the cloud computing company increased its FY23 EPS guidance despite foreign exchange headwinds.

Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.28 was in-line, despite a negative impact of $0.03 from currency headwinds.

Meanwhile, revenue of $246M (+14.7% Y/Y) was also in-line. Large and multi-product deals drove revenue acceleration, the company said in its FQ2 earnings presentation. Revenue includes a negative impact of 3 percentage points from FX.

FQ2 billings were $235.0M, a 10% Y/Y increase from $213.1M, including a negative impact of 6 percentage points from FX.

Gross margin came in at 76.2%, up 170 basis points Y/Y.

"As you know, since our prior earnings announcement on May 25, 2022, the U.S. dollar has strengthened even further versus the currencies in which we transact our international business, resulting in a larger than expected FX headwind to both Q3 and the full year of FY 2023," Dylan Smith said during the FQ2 earnings call.

A one-third of the revenue is generated outside of the U.S., according to the call.

For FQ3, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $250M to $252M (vs. consensus of $251.05M). For FY23, revenue guidance is estimated to be in the range of $992M to $996m (vs. consensus revenue estimate of $994.17M). The guidance includes any negative impact from FX headwinds.

FQ3 EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.29 to $0.30 (vs. consensus of $0.30), while FY23 EPS estimate is $1.13 to $1.16 (vs. consensus of $1.14). Previous guidance was $1.11 to $1.15.