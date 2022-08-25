Israeli drone tech provider Mobilicom stock closes 33% higher following $12M US IPO (Update)

Aug. 25, 2022 12:53 PM ETMobilicom Limited (MOB)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos

Israeli drone technology provider Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock rallied as high as 60% on Thursday following its $12M US initial public offering.

Shares of Mobilicom opened at $4, sliding to a low of $3.70 before jumping to a high of $6.66 in early afternoon. The shares closed at $5.47, up 33% from their IPO price.

Mobilicom offered 2.9M units at $4.13 per unit. Each unit consisted of one American Depositary Share plus one warrant to buy one ADS for $5 per ADS.

Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 362K additional ADSs and/or warrants at the public price to cover overallotments. Think Equity is serving as sole bookrunner.

Based in Israel, Mobilicom is a developer and marketer of hardware, software and cybersecurity solutions for small drones. Its shares are also traded on the Australian Stock Exchange.

For a more in-depth look at Mobilicom, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Mobilicom Files for $10 Million US IPO”.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.