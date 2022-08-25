Israeli drone technology provider Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) stock rallied as high as 60% on Thursday following its $12M US initial public offering.

Shares of Mobilicom opened at $4, sliding to a low of $3.70 before jumping to a high of $6.66 in early afternoon. The shares closed at $5.47, up 33% from their IPO price.

Mobilicom offered 2.9M units at $4.13 per unit. Each unit consisted of one American Depositary Share plus one warrant to buy one ADS for $5 per ADS.

Underwriters were granted a 45-day option to buy up to 362K additional ADSs and/or warrants at the public price to cover overallotments. Think Equity is serving as sole bookrunner.

Based in Israel, Mobilicom is a developer and marketer of hardware, software and cybersecurity solutions for small drones. Its shares are also traded on the Australian Stock Exchange.

