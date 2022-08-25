The World Health Organization announced Thursday that worldwide cases of monkeypox had dropped 21% for the week ending Aug. 21 compared to a week ago, led by a slowdown in infections in Europe.

“There are signs the outbreak is slowing in Europe where a combination of effective public health measures, behavior change and vaccination are helping to prevent transmission,” the Director General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online briefing.

WHO declared monkeypox a global health emergency in July, and so far, the infection, endemic in Africa, has led to more than 41,000 and 12 deaths in 96 countries, with the U.S. accounting for the largest number of cases.

However, nearly two dozen countries saw weekly spikes in infections, including the U.S., which makes up 34% of the current global case count and witnessed the sharpest increase in infections for the past week.

A senior WHO official said that the organization was monitoring the performance of available vaccines. The official added that an expert group of the global health agency would meet in early October to evaluate the data on issues such as the fractional dosing approach.

In early August, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine developed by Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNKF), allowing its use intradermally at one-fifth of the regular dose.