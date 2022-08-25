RPM International (NYSE:RPM) +4% in Thursday's trading after unveiling its "MAP 2025 Margin Achievement Plan" operational improvement initiative.

The plan goals to be achieved by May 31, 2025, include $8.5B in annual revenue, 42% gross margin, and 16% adjusted EBIT margin.

Bloomberg reports BMO Capital raised its stock price target on Outperform-rated RPM (RPM) to $111 from $104 following the announcement, which provides "line of sight to better than expected earnings over the long-term."

"MAP 2025 builds upon the successes we achieved with our previous MAP to Growth program," Chairman and CEO Frank Sullivan said, helping to "accelerate our transformation into a more connected and efficient company."

RPM International (RPM) recently reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.42/share on revenues of $1.98B.