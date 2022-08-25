111 stock jumps 13% on strong margins for Q2
Aug. 25, 2022 12:54 PM ETYIBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- 111 (YI) rallies post Q2 results on improved overall gross segment margins which optimized the selection portfolio and competitive pricing.
- Gross segment profit increased by 42.6% Y/Y, with B2B segment profit increasing by 55.1% Y/Y.
- B2B segment margin improved to 5.8% from 3.8% in the same quarter of last year.
- Total operating expenses decreased to 8.9% from 10.7% in the same quarter of last year, which reflected continuous improvement in operation efficiency.
- The Co. continued to solidfy its network and relationship with upstream and downstream partners.
- 111 was appointed by the Shanghai government as a supply guarantee enterprise and managed to open a special green channel, which enabled our vehicle shipping supplies to Shanghai from our Kunshan fulfillment center on a daily basis.
- As of June 30, 2022, the Co. has cash and equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of $132.2M
- "We have full confidence that we have the right strategy and right team to steadily expand our revenue and gross segment profit." said Junling Liu, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO.
