Aug. 25, 2022

  • Biden administration health officials will testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee at a hearing in mid-September, Bloomberg reported.
  • On August 23, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), chairwoman of the committee, sent a letter to Dawn O'Connell, head of the HHS' Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (OTC:ASPR), about the availability and distribution of Bavarian Nordic's (OTCPK:BVNKF) (OTCPK:BVNRY) Jynneos vaccine.
  • She asks ASPR to "outline a clear and comprehensive strategy to ensure a robust supply of Jynneos vaccines."
  • Other monkeypox players: SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA), Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS), Chimerix (CMRX).
  • The WHO Thursday said that the global number of cases dropped 21% for the week ending Aug. 21.

