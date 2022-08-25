American Software falls 6.5% despite positive Q1 results

American Software (AMSWA) shares fell 6.5% after company reported positive Q1 results and FY23 guidance almost in line with consensus.

The company reported Non-GAAP EPS of 9 cents beating consensus by 2 cents. Revenue of $31.3M, up 7% and almost in-line with consensus.

Recurring revenue streams for Maintenance and Cloud Subscriptions were $21M or 67% of total revenues compared to $19.3 million or 66% in the same period of the prior year.

Revenue breakdown: Subscription fees were $12.1M, 23% Y/Y and software license revenues were $0.3M against $0.5M in 1Q22.

Maintenance revenues decreased 6% Y/Y to $8.9M reflecting the shift to cloud revenue as a client preference.

Professional services and other revenues increased 5% Y/Y to $10M.

Adjusted net earnings (excludes non-cash stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles) decreased 12% Y/Y to $3.2M or $0.09 per fully diluted share.

The company SaaS subscription and/or software license agreements were signed with customers located in the following eight countries: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The company purchased Starboard Solutions, a supply chain network optimization solution for ~$6.5M.

FY23 Guidance: Total revenues of $132.5 million to $135.0 million ($133.25M consensus), including total recurring revenues of $86.5 million to $89.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA of $16.0 million to $18.0 million based on investments for growth and employee retention.

Our fiscal year 2023 is off to a solid start, and we remain on track to deliver against our initial guidance for the year. Despite talk of recession and business uncertainty, our pipeline continues to increase, driven by the need for clients to holistically manage their supply chains in a sustainable and economically resilient way,” said Allan Dow, CEO and President of American Software.

