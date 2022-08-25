Alterity launches phase 2 study of ATH434 for multiple system atrophy in UK

Aug. 25, 2022 1:45 PM ETAlterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) said its phase 2 trial of ATH434 to treat patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) was open for enrolment in the U.K.
  • "In a short period of time we have now commenced enrolment in our second region, and we look forward to broadening our reach over the next several months," said Alterity CEO David Stamler.
  • In July, the company had said it dosed the first patient in New Zealand in the phase 2 study.
  • The trial is expected to enroll ~60 adult patients who will either receive one of two dose levels of ATH434 or placebo for one year.
  • MSA is a rare disorder of the nervous system which causes gradual damage to nerve cells in the brain and can affect breathing, digestion and bladder control.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.