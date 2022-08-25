Alterity launches phase 2 study of ATH434 for multiple system atrophy in UK
Aug. 25, 2022 1:45 PM ETAlterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) said its phase 2 trial of ATH434 to treat patients with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) was open for enrolment in the U.K.
- "In a short period of time we have now commenced enrolment in our second region, and we look forward to broadening our reach over the next several months," said Alterity CEO David Stamler.
- In July, the company had said it dosed the first patient in New Zealand in the phase 2 study.
- The trial is expected to enroll ~60 adult patients who will either receive one of two dose levels of ATH434 or placebo for one year.
- MSA is a rare disorder of the nervous system which causes gradual damage to nerve cells in the brain and can affect breathing, digestion and bladder control.
Comments