Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

  • The shares of U.S. Multi-State Operator Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) added more than ~12% intraday on Thursday to reach the highest level since early May leading its peers in the cannabis industry.
  • Notable gainers include Tilray Brands (TLRY), TerrAscend Corp. (OTCQX:TRSSF), Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF), GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), Ayr Wellness (OTCQX:AYRWF), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF) and HEXO Corp. (HEXO)
  • Before the market opened, RISE Dispensaries, a retail chain operated by Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), announced a partnership to extend the premier sponsorship for nonprofit HeadCount’s Cannabis Voter Project, an initiative to introduce cannabis reforms.
  • Ahead of the mid-term elections, Cannabis Voter Project aims to register and inform voters who support cannabis policy reforms with the resources available at all RISE-branded locations and online, the company said in a press release.
  • The interest in cannabis reforms has built up over the past weeks in the U.S. Congress. In Late July, Sen. Cory Booker suggested a compromise between marijuana business banking and criminal justice reforms in what he identified as a "SAFE Banking Plus" bill.

