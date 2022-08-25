FDA labels recall of heart device system batteries by Medtronic as most serious

Aug. 25, 2022

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified the recall of more than 23K heart device batteries for electrical faults by Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) as the most serious type.
  • Medtronic (MDT) in June recalled 23,372 HeartWare Ventricular Assist Device (HVAD) system batteries distributed between January 2009 to present.
  • The HVAD system is used to help the heart continue to pump blood to the rest of the body. It is used as a bridge to cardiac transplants.
  • Medtronic (MDT) recalled the system batteries as they could experience electrical faults which could lead them to unexpectedly fail. This could cause the device to stop working and could lead to serious injury or death.
  • The FDA on Thursday classified the recall as a Class I recall, the most serious type as per its rules. Medtronic (MDT) said there had been ~1.1K complaints, six injuries and one death related to the issue.
  • MDT stock +2.4% to $91.42 in afternoon trading.

