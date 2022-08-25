Banco Macro sees FY22 loan demand to be 'more sluggish,' says CFO

Banco Macro (BMA) sees loan demand to be a bit more sluggish for the year after the big increase in nominal interest rates, CFO Jorge Scarinci said in response to analyst questions during the bank's Q2 earnings call.

"We think that by year-end, we're going to finish 2022 with loans growing similar to the inflation rate. So we are not seeing a major positive increase in reattempting in longer by year end," Scarinci said.

Shares are currently trading 0.63% lower.

Q2 net income totaled Ps.4.1B, -45% Y/Y. Net operating income was Ps.81.3B, +26% Y/Y.

Accumulated annualized return on average equity was 7.1%, while accumulated annualized return on average assets was 1.7%.

The Argentinean bank's financing to the private sector increased 2% on a yearly basis to Ps.446B.

Net interest income totaled Ps.53.1B, +27% Y/Y.

Nonperforming to total financing ratio was 1.25% and coverage ratio was 159.71%.