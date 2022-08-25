Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is integrating podcasts, making its move into a hot on-demand audio space that has drawn heavy investment in the technology space in recent years.

The company says starting Thursday, it's integrating podcasts into a newly redesigned Spaces tab - the part of Twitter where it's already hosted live audio conversations.

"We know that some discussions need more than 280 characters, and bringing people closer to the ideas, content, and creators they know and love is core to Twitter no matter where the conversations take place," the company said.

The redesigned Spaces tab brings in personalized hubs that group audio content together by theme (such as news, music or sports). Listeners can then see a selection of live and recorded Spaces discussing the topics of interest, as well as "the most popular and engaging podcasts from around the world."

Twitter's discovery data will be applied to the experience, so that (for example) a user who regularly interacts with content from Vox Media on Twitter will likely see Vox podcasts show up - Twitter's approach t a challenging issue in the podcast world.

The rollout of the podcast-enhanced Spaces is going to a subset of the global English-speaking audience on iOS and Android for now.

Twitter stock (TWTR) is down 0.6% in a mostly higher market for Communication Services names; its news is being dominated lately by a whistleblower set to testify before Congress and legal clashes with presumptive buyer Elon Musk.