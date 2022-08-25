Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) reopened the ordering system in the U.S. for the Mustang Mach-E with updated pricing and features as it continues to increase production for the popular all-electric SUV.

The Detroit automaker adjusted the MSRP on the Mustang Mach-E due to significant material cost increases, continued strain on key supply chains, and rapidly evolving market conditions. The adjusted MSRP will go into effect for new orders placed starting Tuesday.

The new MSRPs for the Mustang Mach-E range from $46,895 for the Select RWD Standard Range version to $69,895 for the GT Extended Range option.

As for features, Ford (F) said Premium models built with the Extended Range battery will have a targeted EPA-estimated range of 290 miles on all-wheel drive models. Ford Co-Pilot360 Driver Assist Technology is also noted to now be standard across Mustang Mach-E across the lineup. On Select models, Ford BlueCruise hands-free driving and 360-degree camera are available for a complimentary 90-day trial period for customers to experience the feature before choosing to enable it for a longer duration.

The new MSRPs for the Mustang Mach-E go from the Select RWD Standard Range at $46,895 to the GT Extended Range at $69,895.

Shares of Ford (F) rose 2.09% in Thursday trading to $15.85 vs. the 52-week range of $10.61 to $25.87.