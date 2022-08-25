Dell FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 beats by $0.04, revenue of $26.43B misses by $40M
Aug. 25, 2022 4:25 PM ETDell Technologies Inc. (DELL)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Dell Technologies press release (NYSE:DELL): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.68 (vs. $1.48 Y/Y) beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $26.43B (+9.3% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- The revenue growth was driven by growth across the company's client solutions group and infrastructure solutions group. Client solutions group delivered Q2 record revenue of $15.5B, up 9% Y/Y. Infrastructure solutions group delivered record Q2 revenue of $9.5B, up 12% Y/Y.
- Gross margin came in at 20.6%, compared to 22.6% in the year-ago period.
- Cash and investments of $7.1B at the end of the quarter.
- Recurring revenue was ~$5.2B, up 8% on a yearly basis.
- The company will hold a conference call today at 4:30 PM CDT call to discuss its performance and financial guidance.
- Shares +0.54%.
