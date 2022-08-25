Why did Pinterest stock rise today? New collage app takes off
Aug. 25, 2022 3:20 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) investors are seeing some relief in a 12% gain Thursday, its biggest rise since a pair of double-digit gains on Aug. 2 and July 27.
- That comes alongside the fast rise of an app it recently soft-launched, to build collages that feed creatives' "mood boards."
- Shuffles, the app in question, is invitation-only for now - and it allows users to combine visuals collage-style and then set it to music, attributes that have made it popular via posts to TikTok.
- The app was released July 27 but has jumped into the top five on Apple's App Store Lifestyle category, and despite its limited user list has spent some time as the No. 1 Lifestyle app.
- It's seen about 338,00 installs in the short time it's been live, according to Sensor Tower.
- Pinterest stock is still down 57% over the past year, but it's having a much better August: It's up more than 30% in that more recent time frame (see a six-month chart vs. the market here).
Comments (27)