Why did Salesforce stock go down today? Lowered guidance gives investors concern

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares finished down more than 3% on Thursday as the cloud-computing software company lowered its full-year revenue forecast, due in part to foreign exchange headwinds and longer deal cycles.

Speaking on a conference call, Salesforce (CRM) co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff said the company lowered its full-year revenue outlook to between $30.9B and $31B, down from an earlier forecast of $31.7B to $31.8B. Roughly $250M is due to foreign currency exchange headwinds, but there is also some lengthening of deal closures, largely due to uncertainty in the U.S. economy.

For its third quarter, Salesforce (CRM) said it expects to earn between $1.20 and $1.21 a share, excluding one-time items, on revenue in a range of $7.82B to $7.83B. That forecast calls for sales to grow approximately 14% over the third quarter of 2021.

During its second-quarter, which ended July 31, Salesforce (CRM) said it earned $1.19 a share, on $7.72B in revenue. Analysts were expecting $1.03 per share in earnings on $7.7B in revenue.

Some Wall Street analysts worried that Salesforce's (CRM) outlook could be the "first shoe to drop" in a broader slowdown.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, who has an outperform rating on Salesforce (CRM), noted that "all focus" will be on Salesforce's (CRM) 2023 guidance.

"Front office software will clearly see some demand hits around the edges given the macro [environment]" in software over the next 6 to 9 months. Ives added that he believes the guidance cut is likely "more of a modest resetting."

Last week, Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White said that while Salesforce's (CRM) growth might slow down, the company remains "uniquely positioned" to gain more ground in the market for corporate digital transformation.