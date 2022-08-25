Malaysian fintech Starbox stock slides for second day after rallying 1,055% in market debut

Aug. 25, 2022 3:47 PM ETStarbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Stock IPO copper alphabet

jxfzsy/iStock via Getty Images

Malaysian fintech Starbox (NASDAQ:STBX) stock slid for the second straight session Thursday after soaring over 1,000% in its market debut on Tuesday.

Shares of Starbox opened at $8.53, hitting a high of $9.40 in morning trading before sliding to a low of $7.03 in mid-afternoon. The stock recently changed hands at $7.11 at approximately 3:35 p.m. ET.

Starbox held a $20M initial public offering on Tuesday, offering 5M shares at $4 per share. The stock soared 1,055% to a session high of $46.21 during its first session on Tuesday before sliding to close at $15.40, up 285% from its IPO price.

Shares of Starbox fell 36% Wednesday, closing at $9.83.

Based in Malaysia, Starbox provides cash rebate, digital advertising and payment solution services to micro, small and medium-sized businesses.

For a more in-depth look at Starbox, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Starbox Group Holdings Aims for $23 Million US IPO”.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.