The Delaware judge overseeing Twitter v. Musk has split the difference on some of the key counterclaims marking a current fight between the sides - ordering Twitter to turn over some of the data sought by presumptive buyer Elon Musk, while calling other Musk data demands "absurdly broad."

Twitter stock (NYSE:TWTR) jumped just before Thursday's market close, and wrapped the trading session with a 0.9% gain.

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick decided a key dispute mostly in Twitter's favor: She granted Musk some limited discovery of 9,000 user accounts reviewed in connection with a fourth-quarter 2021 audit.

Musk had been seeking much more, however.

"My overall impression is that Plaintiff [Twitter] has agreed to produce a tremendous amount of information to Defendants [Musk and his companies], and that the information Plaintiff has agreed to produce is sufficiently broad to satisfy most of Plaintiff’s obligations," McCormick ruled.

Musk had sought "large troves" of Twitter data to test Twitter's regular disclosure that 5% or less of accounts represent spam/bot activity. Such requests are "absurdly broad," McCormick ruled, saying that a literal reading would require Twitter to produce "trillions upon trillions" of data points.

Twitter had difficulty quantifying the burden such a request would place on it, McCormick said, "because no one in their right mind has ever tried to undertake such an effort."

But "some additional data from Plaintiff seems warranted," McCormick ruled, ordering Twitter to "produce a subset of what Defendants have requested: the 9,000 accounts reviewed in connection with Plaintiff’s Q4 2021 audit." That's "no small feat," she says, urging Twitter to produce that data in under two weeks.

Speaking to the Musk team's theories of fraud over the monetizable daily active user metric (mDAU), Twitter had already agreed to produce ten broad categories of documents addressing the metric, McCormick said, and she ordered Twitter to produce a small additional set of data from its review database and it "need not engage in further collection to satisfy this obligation."

McCormick ruled on three questions, but said all of Musk's other requests in the Second Discovery Motion were denied.

Ahead of a trial set for Oct. 17 to decide whether Musk will be forced to go through with a $44B acquisition of Twitter, the data disputes resulted in a notable hearing on Wednesday where the two sides clashed over an increasingly fierce fight for documents.