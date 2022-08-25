Bank of Canada in search of external candidate for new deputy governor job
Aug. 25, 2022 3:49 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- The Bank of Canada said Thursday that it's changing the nature of the position of its fourth deputy governor to a contracted, part-time role, as it seeks to fill a vacancy on its governing council with an external, non-executive candidate.
- In an effort to replace Deputy Governor Timothy Lane, who will be retiring from the central bank on September 16, the BOC has started its recruitment process for the revamped role, which will be dedicated to the Bank's monetary policy and financial stability goals, it said in a statement.
- “This change provides an opportunity both to bring fresh and diverse perspectives into the Bank’s consensus-based policy decision-making framework and to ensure the Bank’s executive team has a balanced, streamlined and effective distribution of management responsibility,” said Governor Tiff Macklem.
- Speaking of monetary policy, the BOC in mid-July hiked its policy rate by 100 basis points to 2.5% to bring down inflation.
