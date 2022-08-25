With mortgage rates rising and home prices surging for the past two years, the housing market appears to be taking a breather. New listings of homes for sale fell 15% Y/Y in the four weeks ended Aug. 21, the biggest annual decline since the start of the pandemic, according to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin.

That means supply of for-sale homes slipped 0.6% from the previous four-week period, a slight decline but only the second such drop since February, Redfin said. The dip in homeowners listing their homes is partly a reaction to reduced demand and falling prices as rising mortgage rates and economic uncertainty push some prospective buyers to the sidelines.

Home prices are starting to drop as well. The median asking price of newly listed homes fell 5% from the record high set in May, and sale prices declined 6% from the record high set in June, according to the report. The share of for-sale homes with a price drop leveled off after rising through the spring and early summer.

"Sellers are coming to terms with the fact that volatile mortgage rates have dampened demand. Some sellers are pricing lower, and some homeowners are staying put because they're nervous they won’t get a good offer or they're hesitant to give up their low mortgage rate," said Redfin Economics Research Lead Chen Zhao.

For the week ended Aug. 25, the 30-year mortgage rate was 5.55%, down from the 2022 high of 5.81%, but up from 3.22% at the start of the year.

Also, the seasonally adjusted Redfin Homebuyer Demand Index, which gauges requests for home tours and other home-buying services from Redfin agents, dropped 12% Y/Y during the week ended Aug. 21. Still, it's up 18% from the 2022 low in June. Touring activity as of Aug. 21 slipped 6% from the start of the year, compared with a 12% increase at the same time last year, according to home tour technology company ShowingTime.

The median home sale price was $371,125, up 6% Y/Y, but down 6% from the record high of $394,775 level during the four-week period ended June 19.

On Wednesday, pending home sales slid for the second straight month in July